New Movies On Demand: ‘Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train’, ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1’ + More

Happy July, everyone! Not only is this the start of a new month, but this is Fourth of July weekend! Break out the fireworks and fire up the grills. And while you’re at it, turn on your computers or televisions and watch some top-notch movies and shows on your favorite streaming platforms. Whether you’re sifting through your options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, the freshest titles new on streaming will keep you entertained if you’re at the beach or chilling at home. And worry not about getting too swamped by all the choices, because we here at Decider are happy to do the heavy legwork and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.