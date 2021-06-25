New Movies On Demand: ‘Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train’, ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1’ + More
Two long-awaited animated features are finally coming to VOD this weekend, and it’s about time. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1, which features Naya Rivera in her final film role playing Catwoman, is based on the mid-1990s comic book series with a devoted fan base that has waited over 20 years for this particular story to come to life. (And as the name suggests, this is indeed just the first part of the story, fans will be able to watch part 2 on July 27th when it’s released straight to VOD too.) Similarly, Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train, based on the beloved manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is finally available to American audiences. But these animated features aren’t the only things that are new on VOD this week.decider.com