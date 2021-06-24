Cancel
Powhatan, VA

3223 Sherwood Ridge Dr, Powhatan, VA 23139

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on over 1.5 acres. This home is move in ready and offers lots of bright natural light and a great layout. The foyer divides the Formal Dining Room and Living Room, which both provide ample light and crown molding. The updated Eat-In Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, HUGE walk-in pantry, and a breakfast nook. The Family Room located right off of the kitchen features multiple built-ins, beautiful hardwood floors, ceiling fan, gas fireplace and stairwell to the second floor. Do you have children or like to entertain OR even both? The recreation room is a must see then! The possibilities with this room are endless. The Master bedroom is spacious with carpet, ceiling fan and En-suite bath. En-Suite Bath features a garden tub, tile shower and double vanity. The other three bedrooms all feature closets and carpet. Attic has walk-in access from the second floor. The exterior features a one car garage, large deck, paved driveway all in a beautiful park-like setting. No covenants, restrictions or required association dues!! New roof, new HVAC, new hot water heater, and pre-inspected!

Powhatan, VA
