Potter Commissioners to Consider Mental Health Treatment Court

Potter County Commissioners will vote next week on an item that would create two specialty courts in the county. According to an agenda for next week’s Potter County Commission meeting, the Commissioners will consider voting to approve the creation of a mental health treatment court in County Court at Law #1, and a veteran's treatment court in County Court at Law #2. The resolution attached to the agenda states, “Potter County finds it in the best interest of the citizens of Potter County that the Specialty Treatment Courts of County Courts at Law Nos. 1 and 2, be established as a Veteran’s Treatment Court in County Court at Law No. 1, and a Mental Health Treatment Court in County Court at Law No. 2, pursuant to Texas Government Code, Chapters 121, 124, and 125.”