Boris Johnson’s new health secretary Sajid Javid has said the camera that caught Matt Hancock kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo has now been disabled.“I haven’t disabled the camera that you are talking about but it has been disabled by the department,” said Mr Hancock’s replacement on a visit to to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday.“For security it’s just common sense. I don’t think as a general rule there should be cameras in the secretary of state’s office.”Mr Javid added: “I’ve never known that in the other five departments that I’ve run, and I’m not really sure why there was...