Florida State

'An unconstitutional burden': Judge hears challenge to Florida's cap on ballot initiative contributions

cltampa.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe $3,000 cap “is not adequate to fund a statewide campaign,” Shaw said, adding, “I don’t think we can gather the requisite signatures in the time allotted.”. Backers of initiatives to expand voting urged a federal judge on Thursday to block a new law that imposes a $3,000 limit on contributions to political committees collecting petition signatures to put proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot.

