'F9' really sucks

Tradition is tradition. At times, it seems like that's the only thing keeping franchises alive these days. Now, the newest Fast and Furious movie has arrived. Settling into a seat for F9 (my first movie in theaters since the pandemic started) brought about a certain sense of comfort. While the word normalcy is a loaded concept at this point, it was a relief to be seeing a movie I only kind of wished to see in the ideal and only way I'd really want to.