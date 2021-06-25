Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'F9' really sucks

cltampa.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were wondering whether "The Fast and the Furious" franchise could stand on its own for a second film without founding member Paul Walker (who died in 2013) or its first installment since 2011 without Dwayne Johnson, then prepare to get your answer with “F9: The Fast Saga.”. Spoiler...

www.cltampa.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Dee Wallace
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Jason Statham
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Paul Walker
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal#Hobbes Shaw#Bridges#Interpol#American#Hobbes Shaw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
Related
Moline, ILrcreader.com

Defying Gravity: “F9: The Fast Saga”

The ninth installment in the Fast & the Furious series and, thanks to 2019's unfortunate and awkwardly titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the tenth in the franchise, director Justin Lin's F9: The Fast Saga opens like Days of Thunder, middles like James Bond, and closes like a Corona commercial. In between those mile markers, the movie also manages to suggest a lost Indiana Jones sequel, a live-action Road Runner cartoon, a week-ending episode of Days of Our Lives, and a biggest-bicep competition in which the only entrants are Vin Diesel and John Cena. (Sorry, Vinnie, but Cena gets the prize.) Needless to say, I ate it all up with a spoon.
Moviescgmagonline.com

F9 (2021) Review

Right off the bat, this review might be slightly biased, since this was my second post-vaccinated film in theatres, a privilege I took for granted before the first COVID-19 lockdown started. The last movie tickets I bought in March 2020 were A Quiet Place Part II and Bloodshot, the latter starring Vin Diesel. It was only fitting for my first two post-vaccinated public screenings were A Quiet Place Part II and F9, starring Vin Diesel.
Moviesvermilioncountyfirst.com

‘F9’ Surges to Top of B.O. With $70M

Universal‘s F9 brought in a pandemic record $70 million in its opening weekend. Observers were quick to note that the intense interest is consistent with other films being released exclusively first in theaters. A Quiet Place Part II is also going strong in week five with $6.2 million. Universal Domestic...
Movieswdiy.org

F9: The Fast Saga | At the Movies

“F9: The Fast Saga” is fast and furious, true to the title of the original, “The Fast and Furious” (2001). “F9,” ninth in the series, again stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez with a cast of supporting actors that includes John Cena, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action-adventure film.
MoviesThe Ringer

The ‘F9’ Exit Survey

After a painful amount of postponements in 2020, cinema finally returned on Friday. By that we mean the ninth Fast & Furious film, F9, hit theaters. Was the film worth the wait? Was justice served for Han? How can the franchise top itself from here? It’s time to answer those questions. As Dominic Toretto would say: Let’s ride.
MoviesMetroTimes

‘F9’ has a need for speed

Tradition is tradition. At times, it seems like that's the only thing keeping franchises alive these days. Now, the newest Fast and Furious movie has arrived. Settling into a seat for F9 (my first movie in theaters since the pandemic started) brought about a certain sense of comfort. While the word normalcy is a loaded concept at this point, it was a relief to be seeing a movie I only kind of wished to see in the ideal and only way I'd really want to.
Movieshngnews.com

'F9' is boring, and can't afford to be

“F9: The Fast Saga” is the latest entry into the franchise started by “The Fast and the Furious” in 2001, which has been really inconsistent in its naming of each subsequent sequel. Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto, a drag racer turned thief turned unofficial secret agent. He’s joined by...
ReligionPolygon

Wait, is Dom an actual angel in F9?

The Fast and Furious movies can’t just be about cars, can they? After nine films in the Fast Saga, audiences are ready to accept a higher purpose to these adventure stories. But are they ready to accept ... a higher power?. Dominic Toretto, the humble father/petty thief/hired mercenary/international superspy/short king,...
MoviesWinchester News Gazette

Action in F9 is Fast & Furious

The Fast and the Furious series continues with the new film F9. Many of the cast members from the previous films return to their roles, and new characters continue to be introduced. The film begins with a flashback to a stock car race. One of the drivers is Jack Toretto, father of Dominic and Jakob Toretto. The teenage boys are a part of their father’s crew. During the race tragedy strikes and Jack is killed in a fiery crash. This leads to a rift between the brothers.
Beauty & FashionNo Film School

Why Your Directing Reel Sucks

Ever since I started working in the film industry, I’ve been obsessed with finding the answer to one very important question: "How can I get someone to pay me to direct?" This post was written by Oren Kaplan. In an industry where people barely have time to heart-eyeball-emoji your Insta...
MoviesWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

‘F9’ a messy and bumpy ride

A franchise that began 20 years ago seems to continue to outdo its predecessor in how outrageous and over the top it can get. It’s that time once again to rev your engines and put the pedal to the metal in the ninth installment of the “Fast and Furious” series in “F9.”
Spokane, WAspokanepublicradio.org

Nathan Weinbender reviews "F9"

One sign that we're getting back to normal is there's a new "Fast and Furious" movie in theaters, with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and company back on big screens. Nathan Weinbender, an avowed fan of the series, looks at "F9," the latest entry in the neverending series. Nathan Weinbender is...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Charlize Theron’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Character Getting Her Own Spinoff

The primary baddie of the last two Fast & Furious movies (Fast & Furiouses?) has been Cipher, an evil supergenius computer hacker played by Charlize Theron. She debuted in The Fate of the Furious, turned Vin Diesel’s character heel, and tortured the rest of his crew to her own nefarious ends. Then in F9: The Fast Saga, she returns in a sort of Hannibal Lecter role, spending much of the film advising and/or threatening the John Cena character while imprisoned in a glass box (in red leather pants, because when you’re locked in an inescapable cage, it’s always important to remain fashion forward).
MoviesLoyola Phoenix

‘F9’ is Bigger, Not Better

The first “Fast and Furious” movie was about a group of amateur crooks stealing DVD players from a truck. Nine installments later, those crooks have turned into a Corona beer-loving family able to prevent worldwide annihilation every few years (your move, Avengers). Clearly, the franchise refuses to return to its...
Movieslvpnews.com

At The Movies: ‘F9’ very magnetic

It’s fast and furious, true to the title of the original, “The Fast and Furious” (2001). “F9” is the ninth in the series. There are 10th and 11th movies planned with the final release scheduled for 2024. The “Fast and Furious” franchise is Universal Studios’ biggest, having grossed more than...
Video GamesNorwalk Reflector

New on DVD: 'Mortal Kombat' reboot enters the arena

The remake of a popular '90s video game and movie series tops the DVD releases for the week of July 13. "Mortal Kombat": This film update of the video game franchise known for its ultra-violent finishing moves sees the return of familiar characters, and also introduces a new champion who must unlock his superpowers to fight in the Mortal Kombat tournament on behalf of Earthrealm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy