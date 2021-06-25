Cancel
Aid group MSF 'horrified' as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia

By JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press
Derrick
 15 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The medical charity Doctors Without Borders says it is “horrified by the brutal murder” of three colleagues in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the latest attack on humanitarian workers helping civilians in the deadly conflict there. A statement by the aid group, also known by its French acronym...

