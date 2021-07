With Summertime here we are all looking for a scrumptious no fuss desserts to serve in our homes or to take to a festive function. These below are easy desserts and are ready in no time. They are made with ingredients you probably have on hand. Even freezing them is an option for you to serve at later time. No fuss individual cheesecakes are easy to prepare and really delicious. You can top them off with any topping of your choice or serve them plain. Fresh fruit such as blueberries,raspberries,strawberries, peaches, and mangoes would be delicious. Pictured below is a raspberry sauce that is easy and fresh. White Cake is good to have on hand for any drop by friends that Summer may bring.