These Hobbs sandals look near-identical to a £510 designer pair

Summer is here, and the pandemic is largely over, which means it’s time to break out the cute, warm-weather-friendly footwear again. The best men’s sandals tend to prioritize function over fashion, since staying cool is paramount when it comes to men’s feet. For women, however, the story looks a little different. Women need cute and cooling footwear that compliments their outfits and doesn’t give them blisters. We need sandals for hiking, slides that are easy to get on and off and comfortable shoes that also look right at home at a trendy brunch or backyard BBQ. Thankfully, there are sandals that fit the bill in all of those categories. We’ve compiled a list of the best sandals for women for summer 2021 and divided them up into three categories: fashionable, sporty/outdoor and slides. Whether you’re a TEVA loyalist, Birkenstock enthusiast or prefer something minimal and chic, we’re confident our list has something for you.