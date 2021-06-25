Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryville, TN

Sean Jones appointed athletic director at TKA

By design
knoxfocus.com
 16 days ago

The King’s Academy enthusiastically announced Coach Sean Jones as the next athletic director for the one hundred and forty-two-year-old institution. Coach Jones joined TKA in the fall of 2020 as the varsity boys basketball coach and development officer. Prior to his time at TKA, Jones spent four years at Maryville College as an assistant men’s basketball coach. During his time at Maryville, he served as head coach of the JV program and was part of back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Jones graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2013 with a degree in communications as well as from James Madison University with a master’s degree in sports and recreation leadership in 2016.

knoxfocus.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tka#College Basketball#Boys Basketball#Tka#Maryville College#The Ncaa Tournament#James Madison University#King#Academy#Coach Jones#The Athletic Department
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
City
Maryville, TN
Related
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Some Haitians turn to prayer after president’s assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of Haitians sought solace in prayer at Sunday church services as a political power struggle threatened to further destabilize their fragile country after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Roman Catholic and Protestant church leaders asked for calm and told people to remain strong as...
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy