Sean Jones appointed athletic director at TKA

The King’s Academy enthusiastically announced Coach Sean Jones as the next athletic director for the one hundred and forty-two-year-old institution. Coach Jones joined TKA in the fall of 2020 as the varsity boys basketball coach and development officer. Prior to his time at TKA, Jones spent four years at Maryville College as an assistant men’s basketball coach. During his time at Maryville, he served as head coach of the JV program and was part of back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Jones graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2013 with a degree in communications as well as from James Madison University with a master’s degree in sports and recreation leadership in 2016.