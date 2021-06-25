Cancel
Red Rocks Asking Attendees To Bring Their Own…Headphones?

By Sebastian Flores Chong
EDMTunes
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Rocks is one of the most famous venues in the world. Its structure, along with the amazing performances it has brought to us, make it so legendary. However, it might not all be as smooth as expected lately. On a tweet posted in the venue’s account, the Red Rocks team invited attendees located behind the 40th row (there are 70) to bring their own headphones and connect to an app to get sound fed directly to them from the mixer. While we can’t make any assumptions as to why is this happening, the chat around the internet has blamed it all on sound ordinances and lack of quality inside the venue on the rows located on the back of the venue.

