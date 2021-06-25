Another way around Rocky Mountain National Park’s reservation system: Bustang is back
Starting next week there will be one more way to get around the timed entry reservations system at Rocky Mountain National Park. CDOT will resume its weekend Bustang service from Denver to Estes Park beginning July 3. In Estes Park, riders will be able to catch a free bus to the Bear Lake Park & Ride in Rocky Mountain National Park, provided they have a valid park pass. They will not need timed entry permits.