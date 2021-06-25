UT Recognizes Six Faculty and Staff with 2021 President’s Awards
Memphis—University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd recognized six employees from across the UT System during the summer Board of Trustees meeting in Memphis this morning. The President’s Awards were established in 2016 to annually consider the exceptional achievements of employees across the UT System in the areas of the University’s three-part mission to educate, discover and connect as well as to acknowledge outstanding contributions in the areas of support and diversity. The awards spotlight success and inspire excellence.news.tennessee.edu