It looks like we have an amazing place to call home here in New York as our state has ranked among the best states to live in according to a recent study. While people may complain about how expensive it is to live in New York, and many people leave the state each year. However, one thing I've noticed is that it seems like a lot of those people end up right back here in New York not long after leaving. I have no facts to back that up, it's just something I've observed throughout my life.