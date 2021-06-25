VIDEO: Help Police Identify Man Who Abandoned Dog in Houston-Area Neighborhood
Police are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a man caught on camera ditching a dog in a North Harris County, Texas neighborhood. In the surveillance video shared by the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 5, a blue sedan is seen stopping in front of a home near Lexington Blvd. and East Louetta Road. The man, described as medium-size white or Hispanic male with close-cropped dark hair, is seen yanking the dog out of the car and quickly driving off.www.dogingtonpost.com