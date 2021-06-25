VIDEO: Help Police Identify Man Who Abandoned Dog in Houston-Area Neighborhood

Imagine getting a phone call, from a shelter more than 1,000 miles away that your missing dog was found… 7 years after he’d been stolen!. Sgt. Pepper was 6 years old when he went missing from his Florida home in 2014. His owner discovered a “found dog” post for him on Craigslist, but the dog had already been claimed and picked up by someone who was not his real owner. The Yorkie-mix was reported stolen to police and his microchip registration was updated with the stolen status.