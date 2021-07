Delta variant prompts a return to masks indoors in L.A. With the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continuing to spread throughout California, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is recommending that everyone wear masks in public indoor spaces — regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19. The announcement is one of the clearest signals yet of just how seriously health officials are taking the strain and the danger it poses, particularly to those who have yet to be inoculated.