Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Reynolds Builder Lake Oconee, Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes, Builds Dream Homes From the Ground Up

buffalonynews.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE OCONEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Lake Oconee's Top Custom Home Builder, Kevin Aycock, reveals the recipe for luxury living. Building a dream home for anyone that walks in the door isn't an easy business, but Kevin Aycock and his team at Southern Luxury Homes are committed to making those dreams come true. While the average person might face a few decisions during a traditional home design process, those who are chasing luxury find themselves with substantially more to consider. How do these individuals make it through such a complex process? A little help from Kevin Aycock and the team makes it surprisingly easy, and that is their goal.

www.buffalonynews.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Home#Southern Luxury Homes#Ga Accesswire#Top Custom Home Builder#The Dynamo Ceo#Southern Luxury Home#The Southern Luxury Homes#Ga 30642
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
idesignarch.com

Luxury Resort-Like Mountaintop Home with Dramatic Architecture

Situated on a mountain overlooking surrounding valleys and lake at 9828 Summit View Drive in Park City, Utah, Summit House is a rustic modern masterpiece in the exclusive, gated community of Deer Crest Estates. The 20,464 sq. ft., seven-bedroom residence has the feel of a mini resort with a bowling...
TravelPulse

Tropical Beachfront One-Bedroom Grand Concierge Family Suite

Tropical Beachfront One-Bedroom Grand Concierge Family Suite. The Tropical Beachfront One-Bedroom Grand Concierge Family Suite qualifies for:. Located on the first & second floor of the Montpelier buildings, and the second floor of the Santa Cruz buildings, just steps from the main pool, these ocean view sanctuaries are comprised of one bedroom with two pullout sofas, a trundle bed and two marble bathrooms with bathtub and shower combination. The mahogany-furnished master bedroom is a blissful retreat complete with a flat-screen TV, king-size bed, large closets and a double-vanity in the bathroom. For quality time with the family, each suite includes a spacious living room with French doors leading out to a private balcony or patio. For your refreshment, your room includes a refrigerator stocked with bottled water, juice and soda. A stocked in-room bar with a variety of liquors, Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks varietal wines and local beer are available upon request. Guests staying in this category enjoy concierge services, including exclusive Concierge Lounge check-in and a dedicated concierge available to handle any special requests and reservations, such as spa appointments or dinner reservations.
chatelaine.com

We Traded A Cramped Apartment For A Sweet Home In The Country

When she first saw the listing for her 1805 farmhouse in Bath, Ont., Kate Crothers Little felt like she had stumbled upon a set for Little House on the Prairie. Quaint antique tea things were on a table, a pot dangled from a cast iron arm over an open fireplace and an old-timey rifle was by the door, in case someone needed to chase down dinner. “The previous owner, an antiques dealer, had it staged as a pioneer village house. It looked like a museum,” says Kate, an interior designer who runs the eponymous design firm Kate Crothers Design. “My husband said to me, ‘We can’t raise four kids in an oversized dollhouse.’ ”
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Home Builders Minute

In this recurring segment, Holly Fraccaro — CEO of the Home Builders Association of Durham, Orange and Chatham counties — takes a minute to interview one of the association’s members about their specific expertise in the current housing market. Whether it’s challenges or solutions, houses or homes, there’s always something new to learn.
floridaweekly.com

Stock Custom Homes sells exquisite Bonita Bay estate

Stock Custom Homes, the award-winning custom home building division of Stock Development, has sold its nearly 4,000-square-foot under-air grand estate at 4701 Bonita Bay Blvd. The impressive home was listed for $3,895,000. Inspired by the Gardenia II floorplan, the home boasts a cutting-edge architectural design and is stunningly decorated by...
Oconee, GAlakeoconeebreeze.net

Luxury Lake Oconee welcomes new agent Ben Northrop

Luxury Lake Oconee Real Estate is pleased to announce the addition of Ben Northrop to its team as a licensed Realtor. Prior to moving to Lake Oconee, Northrop spent many years representing clients in luxury real estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Originally from San Francisco, Northrop lived in Manhattan for...
Real EstateBoston Magazine

Five Gorgeous New England Lake Houses to Relax at All Summer Long

Still looking for a summer home for weekends by the lake? These houses in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont should do the trick. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. You might have spent Fourth of July weekend looking at...
Saratoga Springs, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Saratoga Home Boasts Luxurious Wine Cellar

This home in Saratoga Springs is on the market for just $2.75 million. It has a castle-like stone front and a large and luxurious wine cellar and bar. Outdoors features a bluestone patio with a built-in grill and a retractable screen along with heaters for those chilly nights.
Manhattan, NYtherealdeal.com

Manhattan luxury home market braces for dog days

Summer is officially here and along with it a likely slowdown in the Manhattan luxury home market. Though the number of such contracts inked last week remained a healthy 33, the dollar volume dropped to the lowest total since the final week of January, according to the Olshan Report, which tracks contracts for homes in the borough asking $4 million or more.
Constructionprobuilder.com

Home Builders Ramped Up, Shortening Construction Time by 10 Days

The housing market needs homes fast and builders delivered, bringing home construction times down by 10 days in 2020 The Census Bureau’s 2020 Survey of Construction found the average completion time for a single-family house is about 7.8 months with actual construction taking about 6.8 months and another month for authorization. Data on completion times does vary by region and type of construction (custom or for-sale), notes the National Association of Home Builders. The association predicts the ramping up of construction will suffer for 2021 construction overall as supply-chain issues add more problems for home building.
Daytona Beach, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Luxurious custom-designed home is in Mosaic

This immaculate home, which was built in 2019 in Daytona Beach’s Mosaic community, is one to see. Its nearly 3,000 square feet of living space holds four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a white-and-bright open kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, stylish cabinetry and designer and inset lighting. From the stunning finishes to the open and inviting layout, everything about this home will leave you speechless. Its modern and stylish interior is awash in top-of-the-line upgrades. Everything in this home is new, so if you’re thinking of building from scratch, save time and schedule your viewing today.
Real Estatemadison

Ask the Builder: Condo collapse, rusty rebar and your home

After seeing news of the tragic, sudden collapse of the 40-year-old condominium building near Miami, my wife had all sorts of questions. We’ve dated since high school, and she knows I’ve got a geology degree instead of one in structural, chemical, or metallurgical engineering. All four of these sciences, and maybe a few more, are in play as more facts become available about the deadly condo calamity.
gotowncrier.com

Minto Announces First Luxury-Home Neighborhood In Westlake

Minto Communities recently announced its first new luxury-home neighborhood in Westlake. The Estates of Westlake is an exclusive enclave of 76 home sites, most of which have water views. Prices will range between the $500s and $800s. The neighborhood is located off Persimmon Blvd. directly east of the Groves, a neighborhood that opened last summer and is nearly sold out.
Florida Stateallthatsinteresting.com

A Florida Man Is Living Out The Plot Of ‘Up’ And Refusing To Sell His Home To Make Way For A Luxury Development

Orlando Capote owns the last house standing on a block that was previously occupied by modest single-family dwellings. His father bought it in 1989 as his dream house. For Floridians who enjoy luxury amenities, the Plaza Coral Gables is a promising development. With an upscale hotel, shops, and restaurants, the $600-million project is the largest in the area. And in return for cash, many locals have sold their properties to make way — but not 63-year-old Orlando Capote.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Hoffmann Homes selected as builder for net-zero ready community

Alan Hoffmann, founder and president of Hoffmann Homes, discovered a new method of homebuilding in 1995. The company continues to build homes and communities that are modern and “green” in every sense. The new Abode @ White Rock community in East Dallas features single-family detached homes that are high performance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy