Women of Color in Pharma Creates “We Are Pharma!™” Initiative to Address COVID-19 Vaccination Concerns in Minority Communities
SOMERSET, N.J. – June 24, 2021 – In response to the increasing mistrust of the COVID vaccine in communities of color, Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP) has created an initiative that focuses on community education and increasing COVID-19 vaccine confidence. Additionally, it focuses on bridging the gap between the pharma industry and the communities it serves. A three-pronged framework is being utilized to create an accelerated and sustainable information exchange and informed decision-making.www.dallasweekly.com
