New York City, NY

Beyond Finance Announces Strategic Investment from Huobi Ventures

buffalonynews.net
 15 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Beyond Finance is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind strategic investment from Huobi Ventures, a partner, supporter, and industry driver within the DeFi space. The partnership is special, in that Beyond Finance is the first project to receive a multi-dimensional deal...

www.buffalonynews.net
