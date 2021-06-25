Beyond Finance Announces Strategic Investment from Huobi Ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Delhi-based e-commerce fulfillment platform Shiprocket enables fast and cost-effective shipping for D2C retailers, on Thursday, announced to have raised $41.3 million in Series D1 funding. The round was co-led by PayPal Ventures, the corporate VC arm of PayPal, Info Edge Ventures, an investment fund backed by publicly listed Info Edge and Temasek Holdings, along with existing investor Bertelsmann India Investments. Besides, other existing investors March Capital, and Tribe Capital also took part in the round. The funding round also saw participation from strategic partners, such as Razorpay and Innoven Capital, and successful entrepreneurs including Cred founder Kunal Shah and Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal.