VetriScience Announces Healthy & Happy Sweepstakes

Happy, healthy, and successful are what we all want for our children since the moment of their birth. We all set our hopes and expectations high on how we raise our children, how we’re going to do it the right way, and how we’re going to nurture and shower them with our love. But, as we ride the roller coaster of parenthood, we get to discover that there’s no manual to follow in order to bring up a healthy and happy child. Each kid is different, has an identity of his own and there’s no certain path to follow or definite rules to apply. However, there are simple guidelines that can help make your job less stressful and more enjoyable. Read through our simple guide to make sure your kid is happy and healthy.