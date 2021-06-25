VetriScience Announces Healthy & Happy Sweepstakes
VetriScience has kicked off summer with The Healthy & Happy Sweepstakes to give two winners a prize pack of their choice with cash and products for pets and their owners. The sweepstakes runs until July 15th and offers two wellness prize packages. The Rest & Restore prize pack includes $1,000 cash, a queen-sized Original Casper Mattress, a Casper Pet Bed, and a selection of VetriScience Composure calming supplements for a dog or cat.www.petbusiness.com