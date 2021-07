DALLAS, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) today announced that its Combined 2020/2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been adjourned for a second time, to July 27, 2021, to permit additional time for GWGH to distribute proxy materials to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021, the record date for the meeting, and to provide stockholders with time to review the proxy materials before making a voting decision on the matters to be acted on at the meeting. The adjourned meeting will be reconvened at 10:00 a.m., CDT, at the Company's principal executive offices located at 325 North St. Paul Street, Suite 2650, Dallas, Texas 75201, on July 27, 2021.