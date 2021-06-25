Pet Palette Promotes Inside Sales Representative

Pet owners who live a healthy, active lifestyle understand the importance of the food they choose for themselves, and they are applying the same or even greater level of care when choosing foods for their companions. This is partly driven by a clean-eating mindset and concerns for the potential negative impact some additives may have on the health of our pets. Elements like high-quality protein, life stage and breed-specific formulas, and superfood ingredients have proven to be highly important in the natural category. But even more influential are the health benefits tied to them, such as heart health, energy, weight management and gastrointestinal health. Consumers of natural products expect the same solutions as conventional products, but with the added confidence that what they are putting into their pet’s bowl really is the best choice for their long-term health.