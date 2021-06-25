Chenery Educator Zmijewski Lin Named Teacher Of The Year By National History Day
Photo: Suzanne Zmijewski Lim, Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award winner in the Junior Division (6th to 8th grades) by the National History Day Contest. When Suzanne Zmijewski Lim, an eighth-grade history educator at the Chenery Middle School, heard she was named the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award winner in the Junior Division (6th to 8th grades) by the National History Day Contest, her first reaction was to burst into tears.belmontonian.com