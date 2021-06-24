Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tourism as a long-term lifeline for earthquake-hit central Croatia

By Lara Rasin
Time Out Global
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, December 28, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Sisak-Moslavina County, with an epicentre about 50 km south of Zagreb. There were no major injuries or serious damage. On Tuesday, December 29, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the same area. This time, there were seven casualties, major injuries, widespread property damage, and thousands were left without a safe home to reside in. Families and individuals were forced to sleep in communal areas or tents until small mobile home units arrived.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Tourism#Art#Earthquake#Economy#Extreme Weather#Unperishable Foods#The Red Cross#Sisak#Croatian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Weather
Place
Europe
News Break
Arts
News Break
Environment
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
NBC News

Four Iranians charged with plotting to kidnap author living in Brooklyn

Federal prosecutors have charged four Iranian intelligence operatives with plotting to kidnap a Brooklyn author and human rights activist. The four — Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, all living in Iran — are accused of conspiring to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist, author and human rights activist who has been critical of the Iranian regime.
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy