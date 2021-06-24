Tourism as a long-term lifeline for earthquake-hit central Croatia

On Monday, December 28, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Sisak-Moslavina County, with an epicentre about 50 km south of Zagreb. There were no major injuries or serious damage. On Tuesday, December 29, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the same area. This time, there were seven casualties, major injuries, widespread property damage, and thousands were left without a safe home to reside in. Families and individuals were forced to sleep in communal areas or tents until small mobile home units arrived.