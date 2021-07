Not only did frontline workers expose their health during the pandemic, many of them also risked their financial security, according to a new study. “Low- and moderate-income frontline workers were constrained on the income side and also pushed on the spending side across the pandemic,” said Helen Robb, senior manager at Financial Health Network, which conducted the study in conjunction with the BlackRock’s Emergency Savings Initiative. “They managed to make it through for the most part by drawing down on savings much more heavily than other workers.”