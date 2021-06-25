Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Hazel Technologies Taps Apple Postharvest Scientist Enrique Garcia Perez; Adam Preslar Discusses

By Peggy Packer
andnowuknow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, IL - As it continues to expand and offer growers new solutions to optimize a multitude of categories across the fresh produce industry, Hazel Technologies has unveiled another crucial step in its plan. The solutions provider recently announced that Enrique Garcia Perez has joined the company’s research and development team as Apple Postharvest Scientist.

www.andnowuknow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apples#Hazel Technologies#Stemilt#Hazel Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

ARS Scientists Develop Prediction Technologies to Reduce Soil Loss

Agricultural Research Service scientists designed seven of the top ten—13 of the top 25—most used predictive technologies/simulation models that are reducing the loss of soil to erosion around the world, according to a recently published study. Although originally developed for cutting down soil losses due to erosion from agricultural practices,...
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Progressive Produce's Keystone Fruit Marketing Division Sees Strong Start to 2021 Washington-Grown Watermelon Season; Shawn Riker Comments

GREENCASTLE, PA - The crisp and refreshing bite of juicy watermelon elevates any summer day. For grocers looking to supply their shoppers with a high-quality abundance of the delicious fruit, you’ve struck gold, as Progressive Produce’s division Keystone Fruit Marketing is reporting a successful 2021 Washington-grown watermelon season. The Northwest...
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Produce Marketing Association Announces Key Insights on Upcoming Foodservice Conference and Expo

NEWARK, DE - As members of the industry get ready for a unique opportunity to come together to explore innovative resources while expanding their relationships with other leaders in the sector, Produce Marketing Association is preparing attendees for the fun-filled 2021 Foodservice Conference and Expo taking place July 21–22 in Monterey, California. To do so, the association has offered valuable insight into what participants can expect.
Environmentandnowuknow.com

Columbine® Vineyards Announces Sustainably Grown Certification; Vincent Sorena and Kevin Warner Discuss

DELANO, CA - At a time when the fresh produce industry is facing challenges from major environmental causes such as drought, the push toward sustainability has become even more prevalent as we seek to band together to conquer these hurdles. Taking strong action, California-based Columbine® Vineyards announced that is has become Sustainably Grown Certified, representing the significant positive adjustments the table grape grower has made in preserving resources and limiting environmental impacts.
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

CAREER award to focus on improving agriculture products

Flavonoid compounds (products extracted from plants) are antioxidants and some have been shown to have nutraceutical and medicinal roles such as antiviral, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic activities. In an effort to examine how flavonoid compounds are produced in plants, specifically in citrus species, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR), received $876,213 from a National Science Foundation CAREER award over the next five years.
Softwarefederalnewsnetwork.com

JAIC CTO discusses the benefits of next generation technologies

Nand Mulchandani, chief technology officer for the Defense Department’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, joined Aileen Black on Leaders and Legends to discuss leadership and change in adopting new technologies. Mulchandani brings more than 25 years of industry experience and leadership, as a serial entrepreneur and senior technology executive, to his...
CancerAugusta Free Press

Cancer biologist to join Fralin Biomedical Research Institute faculty

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Every year, 790 Americans are diagnosed with a rare and deadly form of brain cancer called a diffuse midline glioma, according to the National Cancer Institute. Tragically, only 2 percent of children with this disease will survive five years. Jia-Ray Yu, a...
Animalsceoworld.biz

These three are the best colleges to study veterinary sciences in Canada, 2021

As part of the animal kingdom, we coexist with many other animals. Pets provide us with hearty companionship. Animals in zoos and circuses provide recreation. Several types of animals are reared for their meat, milk, skin, and other commercial products. And others’ existence plays a role in maintaining the ecological equilibrium.
Agriculturewsiu.org

SIU Ag Field Day Presents Local Research On Soil Nutrient Management

The 2021 Ag Field Day took place Friday at the university farms, presenting local soil nutrient management research. The SIU College of Agricultural, Life and Physical Sciences and the Illinois Nutrient Research & Education Council hosted around 100 guest Friday to present the latest trends in agricultural research. Farmers, farm...
Wildlifemtu.edu

Erika Hersch-Green Wins CAREER Award for Biodiversity Research

Increasing amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus in terrestrial ecosystems lead to decreasing biodiversity, not only among plant species, but in herbivores and pollinators as well. Globally, ecosystems change as the climate does, responding to shifts in temperature and the availability of water and nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus. These...
MLSNewswise

Ecologists compare accuracy of lidar technologies for monitoring forest vegetation

Newswise — As light detection and ranging (lidar) technology evolves, forest ecology and ecological restoration researchers have been using these tools in a wide range of applications. “We needed an accounting of relative accuracy and errors among lidar platforms within a range of forest types and structural configurations,” said associate...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Renowned Scientist, Engineer – a UCSD Grad – Named VP of Research at USC

A scientist and engineer who completed graduate work at UC San Diego will be joining USC as vice president of research, effective Aug.1. Ishwar K. Puri comes to USC from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, where he is dean of the engineering school, a professor in the department of mechanical engineering and an associate member of the department of engineering physics.
Businessmining-technology.com

DeepGreen Metals launches new deep-sea research on battery metals

Canadian company DeepGreen Metals has launched a new deep-sea research campaign to meet the global demand for nickel and other battery metals. The Environmental Expedition 4E research campaign will be conducted within the NORI-D contract area of the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the Pacific Ocean. It follows the successful...
Industrybiospace.com

Alerje Announces Phase 1 SBIR Grant Award From The National Science Foundation (NSF), Simplifying Food Allergy Oral Immunotherapy (OIT)

The SBIR Grant will support developing a digital platform for OIT regimens that builds a bridge between patients, allergists, and pharma. DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Alerje, a Detroit based company that develops digital tools for food allergy management, announced today the receipt of a Phase I grant under auspices of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program of the National Science Foundation. The grant will be utilized to develop an OIT platform that collects, stores, analyses, and distributes clinically relevant data to build a bridge between patients, allergists, & pharma. Alerje's digital platform possesses various food allergy management features, including improving the efficacy of delivering an OIT regimen for allergists, ensuring successful completion by the patient. This platform will enhance the relationship between an allergist and patients and address mental health regarding the treatment process while reducing unnecessary costs and delays in treatment. To date, there are no other digital platforms for OIT management, and Alerje is proud to be a leader in this space. OIT is a process of desensitizing a patient to a food to which they are allergic by giving minuscule doses of that food and slowly increasing the amount of the dose over time. Research shows that an OIT regimen can take up to a year to complete, and with regular maintenance, the patient can have less worry about triggering an anaphylaxis event. Alerje's digital platform addresses the barriers in OIT adherence to reaching that goal, including physical, financial and psychological challenges. Recently, Alerje was awarded a patent for an epinephrine auto-injector that attaches to a smartphone, providing convenient access to Epinephrine in seconds in case of a severe reaction, positioning Alerje as a leader in the food allergy digital health space.
EngineeringHarvard Health

Can machine learning bring more diversity to STEM?

Even though progress has been made over the past decades, gender and racial disparities in STEM (science, technology, math, and engineering) fields continue to persist. A 2021 Pew Research study found that only 9 percent and 8 percent of STEM jobs are held by Black and Hispanic workers, respectively. And while the study found that women hold 50 percent of all STEM jobs (including health-related jobs), the percentages are far lower for jobs in physical sciences (40 percent), computing (25 percent), and engineering (15 percent).
ScienceOak Ridge National Laboratory

Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Wisconsin–Madison have discovered that genetically distinct populations within the same species of fungi can produce unique mixes of secondary metabolites, which are organic compounds with applications in medicine, industry and agriculture. The finding could open new avenues for drug discovery and provide a deeper understanding of fungal evolution.
Sciencemitechnews.com

Wayne State Receives NSF Award To Study How Airborne Viruses Navigate Through Mucus

DETROIT – A research team at Wayne State University led by Ashis Mukhopadhyay, Ph.D., associate professor of physics and astronomy in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, received a three-year, $326,226 grant from the National Science Foundation to investigate fundamental issues related to the passage of viruses through the mucus barrier.
ScienceNewswise

Our genes shape our gut bacteria, new research shows

Newswise — Our gut microbiome — the ever-changing “rainforest” of bacteria living in our intestines — is primarily affected by our lifestyle, including what we eat or the medications we take, most studies show. But a University of Notre Dame study has found a much greater genetic component at play...

Comments / 0

Community Policy