Baldor Specialty Foods Expands Urban Roots Retail Line with Three New Plant-Based Healthy Snacks; Benjamin Walker Shares

Baldor Specialty Foods Expands Urban Roots Retail Line with Three New Plant-Based Healthy Snacks
BRONX, NY - As consumers continue to shift their focus toward healthier eating habits, it comes as no surprise that the plant-based sector has seen a skyrocket in growth. Harnessing its position as an importer and distributor of fresh produce, Baldor Specialty Foods has announced the expansion of its Urban Roots retail line with a trio of ready-to-eat, plant-based snacks. The new products feature veggies alongside plant-based dips and dressings, conveniently packaged, for shoppers on-the-go.