Lidl Great Britain Hits 860 Store Mark, Remaining on Track to Reach 1,000 Locations by the End of 2023; Christian Härtnagel Discusses

By Jenna Plasterer
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREAT BRITAIN - Lidl is a company that knows a thing or two about ambition, having established a successful multi-national chain of grocery stores that continues to conquer the shifting retail landscape even amidst the pandemic. The retailer’s recent strategy is no different, looking to expand its reach in Great Britain to encompass 1,000 stores by the end of 2023, and Lidl is on track to do just that as it has opened 20 new stores in 2021, reaching 860 locations overall.

