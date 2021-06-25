Bicyclist dead after being struck by truck in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a truck in San Luis Obispo Friday morning.

The San Luis Obispo fire and police departments responded to a crash Friday morning involving a semi-truck and a bicyclist.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. on Suburban Road at South Higuera Street. The cyclist was hit by the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said an investigation is underway and the truck driver was being questioned by authorities.

The male bicyclist's name and age are being withheld until family can be notified.

San Luis Obispo Police asked the public to avoid the area while emergency crews were on the scene.

