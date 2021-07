In the England camp, there are no nerves, or trepidation.“It is just more excitement,” Luke Shaw explains. “We’ve been saying we wish the game was sooner.”The players are eager for this last-16 match to start. Whether they’re ready for it is a different issue, and probably the biggest question going into this grand rematch with Germany.A game like this has been a long time coming. That means more than the week since the last group game against Czech Republic, the 11 years since a tournament match with Germany, or even the 25 years since we saw a game of...