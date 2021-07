Historical epics used to be one of the top genres in Hollywood. It seems like every year there was a “Ben Hur” or a “Cleopatra” or a “The 10 Commandments.” Then, that genre went by the wayside. It didn’t go away completely, though, thanks to films like “Gladiator.” In fact, “Gladiator” also showed that there was still some hunger for movies of this ilk, though it was also perhaps an anomaly, give or take a “300,” which is less a historical epic and more a Zack Snyder paean to gore and abs. Let’s flashback to the turn of the millennium for a more set over a millennium into the past with 20 facts about “Gladiator.”