Can Statins Cause Brain Fog?

By Shishira Sreenivas
WebMD
 16 days ago

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that flows through your bloodstream. You’re at risk for a heart attack or stroke if your cholesterol numbers aren’t good. Statins might help. That’s a class of drugs designed to lower your body’s level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, also known as “bad” cholesterol.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Diseases & Treatmentsoklahoman.com

Body Work: Can ulcers be caused by pain medications?

I’d always been under the impression that ulcers were caused by a form of bacteria. But I recently read that they can be caused by medications like ibuprofen, too. What’s the story, and should I worry about taking the occasional Advil or Motrin for aches and pains?. Dr. McEver Prescribes.
Cancertucsonpost.com

Cells that can put brain tumours to sleep

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Biomedical engineering researchers developed a new cell classifier tool that takes a higher-resolution look at the life cycle of neuroepithelial stem cells, which led to the discovery and exploration of a new resting phase called Neural G0. The work conducted by Christopher Plaisier, an assistant...
Diseases & TreatmentsLas Vegas Herald

What Vitamin deficiency can cause dizziness-

Dizziness relates to a set of feelings, such as sensations like the room is twirling, shortness of breath, and feeling physically unstable. Dizziness has several possible reasons, that may connect to individual external surroundings, the drugs they consume, or an inherent illness which is explained below inspired from claritox pro reviews.
Public HealthTucson Weekly

What is ‘brain fog,’ and why are COVID-19 long-haulers more susceptible?

PHOENIX – Experts describe “brain fog” as a cognitive dysfunction when your brain isn’t performing in top shape. Although everyone is susceptible to occasional brain fog, experts say some of the worst cases have been identified in the group known as COVID-19 long-haulers – patients who had the disease and recovered but still can’t “get going” as they did before falling ill.
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Weighing osteopenia treatment against periodontal disease

Dear Dr. Roach • I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deterioration of the jawbone. I think I am in a lose-lose situation. I spoke to my internal medicine doctor, and he said he was concerned about a hip fracture if I don’t take the osteopenia medication. I don’t want to take a chance on the jaw deteriorating. Please give me your opinion on the best course of action. — G.M.
SciencePosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Study: COVID causes brain changes

A new report says COVID-19 causes significant molecular changes in the human brain but leaves no molecular trace of itself in brain tissue. Researchers at Stanford University conducted the research, which has been described as the most comprehensive molecular study to date on brain tissue taken from people who died of the coronavirus.
Galveston, TXOrange Leader

Statins can save lives only if patients take them

GALVESTON, Texas – When John Davis collapsed on the basketball court, he knew he could have prevented it. He could have avoided the heart attack, the trip to the ER and the need for a stent to allow blood to once again flow freely from his heart to the rest of his body.
Posted by
Shin

How the Flu Virus Can Cause Parkinsonism Neurodegeneration

It all started with the duck who had influenza and Parkinson’s disease. In a 2007 seminar, David Boltz and his supervisor Robert Webster , professor emeritus of biochemistry and pioneer of influenza research , showed a video of a duck infected with H5N1 bird flu that took hundreds of human lives in 2006-2007. The duck flapped its wings but lost balance and fell, repeatedly.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Stroke treatment can have dire consequences when kidney function is low

Stroke and chronic kidney disease are both difficult to handle in their own rights, but having a stroke when your kidneys are already poor is more than just double the trouble. A new study led by Kazunori Toyoda at the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center (NCVC) in Japan shows that excessive blood pressure reduction for acute intracerebral hemorrhage can have dire consequences when kidney function is low. The study was published in the scientific journal Neurology®.
Public Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Link Between COVID-19 and Brain Fog

Neurological symptoms have been observed in 80% of hospitalized people with COVID-19. Recent studies suggest that the virus has difficulty getting past the brain’s main line of defense, the blood-brain barrier. Inflammatory molecules from astrocytes underlie many neurological problems as well as brain fog. Scientists are trying to understand how...
Beauty & Fashiondrweil.com

Can Acne Be Caused By Polycystic Ovary Syndrome?

I was recently diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome. Could this explain my frequent breakouts?. Absolutely. Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is a type of hormonal disorder that can affect women of childbearing age. In this condition, the pituitary gland produces an excess of luteinizing hormone (LH) and gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), without an increase in follicular-stimulating hormone (FSH). This imbalance triggers the ovaries to produce higher-than-normal levels of hormones known as androgens, which can influence the development of male characteristics. This hormonal disruption prevents the ovaries from releasing an egg, which instead remains in an ovary and develops into multiple small noncancerous cysts.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Should I take medication for osteopenia?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deterioration of the jawbone. I think I am in a lose-lose situation. I spoke to my internal medicine doctor, and he said he was concerned about a hip fracture if I don’t take the osteopenia medication. I don’t want to take a chance on the jaw deteriorating. Please give me your opinion on the best course of action. -- G.M.
Mental HealthTennessee Tribune

Study Suggests Adults With ADHD At Higher Risk Of Physical Issues

Adults with ADHD are at an increased risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases, according to a large register-based study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The findings of the study were published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry. “Identifying co-occurring physical...

