Idaho State

You Should NEVER Leave Bottled Water in Your Car, A Reminder From Idaho Power

The nice thing about winter is that when you leave a bottle of water in your car it will still be ice cold the next morning. Leaving bottled water in your car during the summer though can be seriously dangerous - way more than you might think. I don't know...

kool965.com
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Idaho State
Idaho Cars
State
Idaho State
Twin Falls, ID
Posted by KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Fire Crews Cut Open SUV Involved in Crash, Two Sent to Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews had to cut the roof off an SUV involved in a two-vehicle crash to extricate people inside Saturday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews responded to the intersection of 4000 N and 3300 E (the turn to Shoshone Falls) where two vehicles collided. Two people had to be extricated from one of the vehicles. Images shared on the fire department's social media page show a large SUV, appears to be a Jeep Commander, on its side, leaning up against a power pole. The roof of the vehicle had to chopped off. The Magic Valley Paramedics, Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, and Kimberly-Hansen Police Department assisted with the crash. This is the second crash at the same intersection in several weeks. In late June a young driver failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by another car sending both into the nearby irrigation pond. Two people in that crash had to be taken to the hospital.
Hailey, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Fire Burning North East of Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A wildfire is burning in the Sawtooth National Forest several miles northeast of Hailey. According to the U.S. Forest service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Aspen Gulch Fire was first reported Thursday morning near Mormon Hill by a crew on an airplane working another fire. The fire Friday was estimated to be about 64 acres, burning through broken timber and sage brush. Crews are on the scene working with air craft while a Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered. The area, about 17 miles northeast of Hailey, is remote and has heavy down timber and snags; standing, dead or dying trees.
Fairfield, ID
Posted by KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5

High Water Temperatures Force Fish Salvage at Mormon and Fish Creek Reservoirs

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers have ordered a fish salvage at two reservoirs where water temperatures have gotten too warm for fish to survive. Water temperatures at Mormon and Fish Creek reservoirs have gotten to a point where cold water fish will no longer survive and will die, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Therefore, the Director of Fish and Game has removed the bag and possession limits for the two reservoirs effective immediately.
Island Park, ID
Posted by KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5

Runner Injured by Grizzly Near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-A man running a trail near Island Park was injured by a mother bear with a cub early Friday morning. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the man, who was not identified, did not receive life-threatening injuries and was able to return to his cabin to called 911 and was treated at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. The man had been running a trail near Stamp Meadows Road on Forest Land around 6:30 a.m. in the Kilgore area when he encountered the female grizzly and cub. The man dropped to the ground as the bear charged him. The bear struck the man several times before she ran off. Idaho Fish and Game has closed off the area as a precaution. The incident is being investigated by Idaho Fish and Game and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
Twin Falls, ID
Posted by KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5

Is Twin Falls Rants and Raves Page Good for Your Health?

First, it’s often . The raves are also a good place to look when I’m looking for a place to eat. The praise heaped on good wait staff is pleasant to see. My mom waited tables for many years. She worked days on an assembly line and then nights and weekends in a diner. It wasn’t easy. While I realize a server may sometimes have a bad day, I always want to cut them some slack.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

7 Unwritten, Yet Obvious and Often Broken, Boating Rules in Idaho

If you ever hang out near any Idaho lake, you'll most likely see someone out on the water with their boat and they look like they are having the time of their life. That's an idea that comes with boating but it's only partly true. Sure, playing on the water in a boat can be a dream but sometimes owning a boat is a real nightmare. I love my boat but it is definitely the most stressful and expensive hobby a person I have. Mine is currently in the shop getting a new motor, so actually my summer has been less stressful than normal.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Beat the Heat By Exploring This Idaho Ice Cave That’s a Chilly 28° Year Round

It's likely that later on today, we're going to set a record for the most consecutive days of triple digit temperatures in Boise since 1940s. The previous record is nine. It happened in 2003, 2006, 2015 and this year. If we hit 100 degrees today, that will make it a record 10. It's been so oppressively hot, that even some of the activities we normally look to for relief aren't providing much. We can't speak for you, but the pools in our neighborhood feel like bath water. On top of that, the hot temperatures and direct sunlight are negatively impacting the chlorine levels in many pools. Pool maintenance crews are struggling to keep up with the demand in the midst of a nationwide chlorine shortage.
California State
Posted by KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5

California Woman on Motorcycle Hits Deer Near Carey, Flown to Hospital

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 61-year-old woman was flown to Pocatello hospital after she hit a deer while riding a motorcycle near Carey Sunday afternoon. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Sherrie Young, of Redding, was airlifted to the hospital with multiple non-life threating injuries after she had hit a deer that went right in front of her pm the Little Wood River Reservoir Road at around 4 p.m.. The sheriff's office said Young couldn't brake in time before hitting the animal.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Here’s How to Kayak to the Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho

Over the last few years kayaking has become one of my favorite ways to get outside on a nice day. There are so many great places around us in Southern Idaho and the entire state of Idaho if you want to do some traveling. I've taken my kayaks to pretty much every location I want to so far, with the exception of two places: I've never been to the Blue Heart Springs and I have yet to kayak all the way to the Shoshone Falls.
Twin Falls County, ID
Posted by KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5

Small Plane Crashes in Twin Falls County

FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-A small aircraft crashed and ended on its top south of Filer Wednesday evening. Images shared on social media show a small single engine aircraft on its top, but intact. The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. along U.S. Highway 93. Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Lori Stewart said the pilot and sole occupant, 49-year-old Marc Williams, of Fallon, Nevada had made it out of the aircraft unscathed. Earlier reports indicated that witnesses had seen three people get out of the airplane.

