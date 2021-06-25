Cancel
Agriculture

Sustainability and Your Health

By Sarah Ludwig Rausch
WebMD
 16 days ago

You’ve no doubt heard the term “sustainability” as the concept becomes more widespread. But what exactly is it? How does it affect our everyday lives? And what, if anything, can we do about it?. Understanding Sustainability. There are many different kinds of sustainability, says Steven Cohen, PhD, director of the...

www.webmd.com
SciencePosted by
Williamson Source

Does Stormwater Affect Your Health?

This beautiful planet of ours is incredibly complex and interconnected. Every part of the ecosystem plays an important role. While the environment impacts us, we can also impact the environment, for better or for worse. And that includes stormwater pollution. But how does it actually affect our health? Isn’t that a bit of a stretch?
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Survey: Consumers are willing to embrace gene edited foods if they understand their sustainability and health benefits

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Consumer acceptance of gene edited foods. That’s the title of a research paper co-authored with Vicenzina Caputo and Valarie Kilders for the Food Industry Association (FMI) Foundation. The...
Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Maximizing the Value of Your Consumer-Driven Health Plan

As the cost of health care continues to rise, its affordability is top of mind for everyone. Not surprisingly, consumer-driven health plans — introduced to help combat rising costs and provide members with more control over their health care expenditures — have increased in popularity. Over the years, many businesses have had to restructure their offerings, causing more interest in high-deductible health plans and health savings accounts.
Environmentandnowuknow.com

Columbine® Vineyards Announces Sustainably Grown Certification; Vincent Sorena and Kevin Warner Discuss

DELANO, CA - At a time when the fresh produce industry is facing challenges from major environmental causes such as drought, the push toward sustainability has become even more prevalent as we seek to band together to conquer these hurdles. Taking strong action, California-based Columbine® Vineyards announced that is has become Sustainably Grown Certified, representing the significant positive adjustments the table grape grower has made in preserving resources and limiting environmental impacts.
Home & Gardenmyrtlebeachsc.com

3 Ways Your Home Contributes To Your Health

Our homes are often extensions of our personality, tastes and intentions. While we cannot always define the boundaries of our home and the spaces we have to access, we do define how we design and utilize the space, as well as how we decorate it. For this reason, spending time at home is akin to spending time in an environment of your own making, where you don’t feel quite as disconnected and alienated as you might do when in public.
Public HealthMedscape News

Being a Patient Is Still Hazardous to Your Health

How safe is it to be a patient in the United States today? Compared with what? Being a patient in another country? It depends on the country. Compared with not being a patient? Not very safe at all. Being a patient can be hazardous to your health. I first recognized...
Environmentdallassun.com

'Environmental education needs greater innovation'

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): Environmental education provision needs greater investment and innovation if future generations are to be able to respond fully to the climate emergency, experts have said. Writing in the journal Environmental Education Research, Alan Reid from Monash University, Justin Dillon from the University of Exeter, Jo-Anne...
Saint Louis, MORolla Daily News

For Your Health: Make a health goal as relaxed as summer – one small change

In our social media-driven world, it’s the big stories and the spectacular images that can often grab the most attention. And it’s not just in topics like news, politics or sports, but also in areas that are more personal, like health and wellness. Spend just a few minutes scrolling through our phones, and we may see popular posts about 1,000-mile bike rides, jaw-dropping yoga poses and eight-course vegan gourmet meals.
Public HealthDaily Republic

For Your Health: Celebrating PRIDE Month means focus on LGBTQ health

Summer is not the only long-awaited event that has arrived. The month of June is now observed as a time of celebration for the LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Ally) community around the world, made possible by the efforts of Black and Brown, Queer and Trans activists such as Marsha P. Johnson at the 1969 Stonewall Riots. It is paramount to not only celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community year-round, but we must also commit to the health and address health disparities within the community.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Aspen City Council discusses environmental health and sustainability

Aspen city staff presented to city council at a Tuesday work session about Aspen’s environmental health and a sustainability work plan. The purpose of the presentation was to provide information to aid council members in setting goals during an upcoming retreat. In alignment with the city of Aspen’s mission to...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

Rapid Hepatitis C Test Could Improve Diagnosis, Treatment

July 8, 2021 -- A simpler version of a test for the hepatitis C virus (HCV) may open testing to people in areas where medical care is limited. “Although not yet developed, such a test could be a game changer and have a substantial impact on the feasibility and cost of HCV elimination, especially in low- and middle-income countries,” says Madeline Adee, MPH, of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Posted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Drinking Cranberry Juice, New Study Says

For years, you've probably heard that cranberry juice is good for your urinary health (which is true), or even that it's beneficial to your gut health (also demonstrated to be accurate). Now, an intriguing study has uncovered yet another advantage of drinking the juice of this tart little berry. Keep reading—this might make you smile.

