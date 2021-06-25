Drought update & the outlook: Friday, June 25th, 2021

As the Central and Eastern US have had some notable areas of rainfall, much of the west has not, instead heat shattered existing records across the west. The table above shows a statistical count of all record setting temperatures through this post. Looking just at locations where all-time record heat was set since June 14th is shown here. Again, those displayed are new all-time hottest temperatures. June, to date, has been cooler than average across the southeastern U.S., warmer elsewhere: