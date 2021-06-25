Cancel
For Some Vaccinated People, Masks Remain Comforting

By Dejania Oliver
WebMD
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 25, 2021 – When the CDC announced in May that fully vaccinated Americans can largely ditch their masks, many of us were eager to shed those familiar pieces of cloth we had been wearing for more than a year. And yet, it seems some people are not ready to...

www.webmd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Angeles County, CAsmobserved.com

Quick, Someone Give Barbara Ferrer a Sedative: LA County Health Department Recommending Masks Indoors, Even for Vaccinated People

June 29, 2021 - Yesterday, the Los Angeles County Health Department, headed by Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, changed their mind - yet again - about the efficacy of the various Covid-19 vaccines. Noting that the Delta variant now comprises half of all sequenced variants sequenced across the county, the department is now recommended that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask when in a public indoor setting. They did not go so far as to issue an order, but just wait.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

WeHo recommends masks indoors again, even for vaccinated people

WEST HOLLYWOOD, June 30, 2021 – The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a strong recommendation that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wears masks indoors in public places as a precautionary measure. This is not a requirement; it is a strong recommendation. According to an LA County Public Health statement issued on Monday, June 28, 2021: “Public Health strongly recommends people wear masks indoors in settings such as grocery or retail stores; theaters and family entertainment centers; and workplaces when you don’t know everyone’s vaccination status. Until we better understand how and to who the Delta variant is spreading, everyone should focus on maximum protection with minimum interruption to routine as all businesses operate without other restrictions, like physical distancing and capacity limits.”
Public HealthWHEC TV-10

CDC head clarifies WHO's suggestion of masks for vaccinated people

(NBCNC) — The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it's up to local officials to set guidelines for mask-wearing. Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show Wednesday morning. She addressed the World Health Organization's (WHO) recent suggestion that vaccinated people continue to wear masks. It...
Public HealthNew York Post

WHO recommends masks — even for vaccinated people — because of delta variant

As the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus gained traction around the world, the World Health Organization urged vaccinated people to continue to wear masks and social distance, according to reports. “Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission,” Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines and health...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

CDC mask recommendations for vaccinated individuals 'remains unchanged,' Fauci says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that states fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in indoor or outdoor settings "remains unchanged," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. Fauci, who was asked about changing guidance issued by the WHO and even Los Angeles officials, said the agency made its "broad recommendation" based on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.
Public HealthPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Will Face Masks Remain Post Pandemic?

Some pandemic precautions like curbside pickup and sanitizer stations at grocery stores were readily accepted and are likely to remain. Whether other more controversial measures that can reduce your chance of getting sick, such as mask wearing, stick around remains to be seen. Some health professionals say they think face...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The New York Times

CDC Says Vaccinated People Generally Don't Need Masks

Patrons wear face masks at the Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles on June 8, 2021. (Allison Zaucha/The New York Times) The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday stood by advice that people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus do not need to wear masks in most situations but added that there are instances where local authorities might impose more stringent measures to protect the unvaccinated.
Public Healtharcamax.com

Yes, some people really are faking their COVID vaccine cards

More than 150 million Americans have been handed a small white card with a federal logo showing that they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In some areas, that card is required to get into concerts, sporting events and workplaces. But the cards can easily be fabricated by fraudsters and are...

