You also need to know the importance of self-care, and that starts by disputing harsh/untrue internal criticisms about yourself. Every time you hear yourself saying, ‘I’m a failure’, or ‘I am not good enough’, take a piece of paper and write down five things about yourself that you like. This helps heal your self-esteem, while training your mind to focus on your positives. You should also take more time off so that you can rejuvenate mentally, emotionally, and physically.