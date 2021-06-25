Cancel
Dr Jaschon Proctor of Leverage B2B: “Be willing to sacrifice”

By Paul Moss
Thrive Global
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe willing to sacrifice — you cannot have your cake and eat it too. If your budget is limited, be willing to pass on purchasing toys or gifts for yourself. In due time you will be able to afford all those things, however if you are serious, you must set aside money to run your business. Most importantly, time is the most expensive commodity. If you do not have the time to sacrifice to start a business, then do not attempt it.

Related
EconomyThrive Global

Crisis of Identity in Startup Founders

It’s getting clearer to me how almost unidentifiable founders are from their startups. Founders’ sense of worth and identity is tied to their startup. They become one. And, there are ways in which that serves them and there are ways in which that comes with a price. A lot of...
EconomyThrive Global

Kath Carter: “Positively pay it forward”

Statistics show that women founders positively impact the environment, profit margins and the workforce. Women are diverse leaders and they truly have a positive socio-economic impact on that world that is amazing. As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of...
EconomyThrive Global

Todd Prosan of 58 Foundations: “Always be hiring”

Always be hiring. I wish I knew this sooner. And that enthusiasm and passion go a long way; skills can be developed. It’s all about the people. Make your passion about hiring and developing people and the impact will be amazing on your business and your work-life balance. As part...
Beauty & FashionThrive Global

Sheila Bella of the American Academy Of Micropigmentation: “Support female-owned businesses”

…The answer? Simply because we can. If you’re a woman and you want to be a founder, you should because you can. I’m sick and tired of the message that we can’t. It’s obviously incorrect or incomplete because female wealth is booming! If you have the desire and the work ethic, it’s yours. Don’t let anybody derail you from thinking otherwise. Don’t let any naysayers slow you down whether or not they’re in a position of authority.
EconomyThrive Global

Kristy Willis of Peopleready: “Balance and Priorities”

Delivering persistent clear communication strategies and outreach to your peers and teams will help ensure all understand the vision for the future. Transparency is key in helping your teams embrace the highs and lows of business fluctuations, while reminding them of their importance to the job at hand. As part...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

The Lesson in Flexibility Francine Katsoudas Learned This Past Year

“At Cisco, we’re really focused on recovering from the pandemic and building an inclusive future for all. One thing that’s top of mind, of course, is hybrid work — and our intent is to listen to our people to better understand both how they want to work and the work that needs to be done. We believe that doing so will allow us to create some flexible new work practices that will not only be better for our people, but also better for our business.
BusinessThrive Global

Ron Holt of Two Maids & A Mop: “Keep your operations people-focused”

Keep your operations people-focused. We are a very people focused brand because we want to be able to attract and retain customers and do the same with our employees. Just because it is a serviced-based brand doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be a personal experience. We don’t even like to use the phrase “customer service” because we see it as an entire experience, not just a single service. Our customers tend to become very attached to their PHCs (Professional House Cleaners) and really value the relationship they’ve built together, which plays a large role in both customer and employee retention.
EconomyThrive Global

How to Build Confidence as A Woman Entrepreneur

More and more women today are becoming entrepreneurs. Or at the very least, they’re working on side hustles and additional work. Starting a business is a way for women to fulfill their career passions. And it’s also a proactive way to deal with glass ceilings at work and other issues that are unique to women.
BusinessThrive Global

Dan Prince of illumisoft: “Communicate and then communicate some more”

Communicate and then communicate some more. During uncertain times people want more information so often these may be daily check-ins with your team and your clients. As part of our series about the “Five Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Turbulent Times”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Dan Prince, CEO illumisoft.
AgricultureThrive Global

Subash Alias of Missouri Partnership: “It takes time to prepare and execute an effective strategy”

It takes time to prepare and execute an effective strategy. With the realities of COVID-19, we suspect that vaccine, therapeutic, or related supply chain industry opportunities will be forthcoming. We are trying to be as prepared as possible for the next business attraction project tied to COVID-19 or another pandemic. That means assembling the right teams, gathering the necessary information, and developing the most strategic tactics in advance.
EconomyThrive Global

Beate Chelette of Chelette Enterprises: “Make it about your people”

Remember, as a leader, you do not have to have all the answers. That’s what you’ve got your people for. Don’t ever stop asking questions and invite open dialogue — and then when you are told the truth, take what people tell you at face value. If somebody feels a certain way, there might be some validity to it. Keep an open mind — your customers might feel the same way, and evaluate what that means for you and how you lead your business.
EconomyThrive Global

Highly Effective Tips for Entrepreneurs to gain success.

If there’s some people who can make a difference with high energy then one amongst them is Garrett Mandigo. At his later teen, he started direct selling at Finish Line selling sneakers and insoles. He achieved a leadership position at Dicks Sporting Goods with his good leadership skills and his longing to achieve big. As a passionate fitness freak, he chose to continue with a career he never had before. He served in sales and management in the gym industry for 4 years, after Dicks. After a good number of skills gathered from the Gym industry, he decided to test his fortune in the world of entrepreneurship.
Economychiefexecutive.net

B2B Manufacturers Find Bigger Table Fits Their Purpose

Consumer-facing companies have led the way among U.S. manufacturers in creating corporate purpose narratives that attract Americans to their brands and products. But a group of food-ingredient CEOs in Chicago are demonstrating that B2B manufacturers can play the purpose card as well, and in ways that make an actual difference to the people they work and live with.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Reconnecting Workspaces

As workplaces reopen, it is an opportunity to redefine and re-envision how we work together. In the return to work it is important to get back to the basics on multiple levels. The complexity of hybrid teams, where some may be onsite and some offsite necessitates that we get back to the basics of what helps individuals, teams and organization thrive.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Marketers, Turn Your Data Literacy into a Data Superpower

The concept of data literacy didn’t exist when I started my career in marketing in the mid-1990s. We had few marketing channels, all of which were offline, and we had to track them manually in spreadsheets. We distributed leads to our sales team on a floppy disk. We sent coupons to prospects, and every day I had to go to the mailbox to see which coupons came back filled out. As scarce as it was, data was still extremely important back then.

