Dr Jaschon Proctor of Leverage B2B: “Be willing to sacrifice”
Be willing to sacrifice — you cannot have your cake and eat it too. If your budget is limited, be willing to pass on purchasing toys or gifts for yourself. In due time you will be able to afford all those things, however if you are serious, you must set aside money to run your business. Most importantly, time is the most expensive commodity. If you do not have the time to sacrifice to start a business, then do not attempt it.thriveglobal.com