Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Amy Suto of Kingdom of Ink: “We are what we create”

By Phil La Duke
Thrive Global
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are what we create. My work and building the things I cared most about kept me sane, and it is also an exercise in acting on my values and creating things I want to exist in the world. Making podcasts (both scripted and unscripted) for my clients and my company KingdomofPavement.com helped me find connections with collaborators all over the world. I love bringing beautiful audio creations to life because they help us all feel a little less lonely. The other week, I met up with some old friends and we’re going to be collaborating on a tech app, and there’s so much joy to be found in the flow of work, especially work done together to make the world a better place. Everything I do is mission-driven, and I’m lucky to be able to create things that reflect what I care about.

thriveglobal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancer#Startup#Mental Health#Exercise#Kingdomofpavement Com#Kingdom Of Ink#Kingdom Of Pavement#The Last Station#Usc Writing#Bfa#Harvard Law#College Television Emmys#The Television Academy#Condor#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Technology
News Break
Creative Writing
Related
CelebritiesThrive Global

Danielle Beckmann of Brooklyn Quarter: “Representation matters”

Diversity in entertainment is important because 1. Representation matters 2. Empathy grows out of seeing stories different from your own and 3. Art must imitate life, and life is not just one “type” of person. As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct...
Social MediaThrive Global

Creating a Different Collective Reality

You never know when and how inspiration will strike. Recently, while browsing social media, I read this phenomenal post by Sustainable Human. I highly suggest you read it, it’s a beautifully written piece about the cicadas. I noticed that someone had commented on the post that the best thing that...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Amazon calls influencer Ava Louise’s latest video a ‘hoax’ after she claims package contained used menstrual pads

Amazon has denied claims made by a popular social media influencer that one of her recent orders contained used menstrual pads. In footage posted to TikTok on Thursday, Ava Louise, who went viral last year after licking an airplane toilet seat, alleged that a package she received after ordering jewelry contained blood and several sanitary napkins.
CelebritiesIn Style

Kim Kardashian Wore a Tight Lace Dress With Ovary Cutouts in Vatican City

Never one to shy away from showing off some skin, Kim Kardashian wasn't going to let a visit to the Vatican in Rome deter her signature style. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed on the streets of Rome wearing a bodycon, off-the-shoulder, long lace dress which included some midsection cutouts. Two pieces of fabric tied together in the midsection revealed cutouts in her upper torso, as well as two lower cutouts — or ovary cutouts, as we recently coined Bella Hadid's take on the trend.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Wish I could unsee every second of this’: People can’t believe this 16-person ‘entrepreneur’ house in NYC

A now-deleted TikTok video that features a 16-person entrepreneur house in New York City has left social media users baffled. The TikToker who posted the video, @willyhopps, says in the clip that he recently moved into a “mansion” and that he is splitting rent with more than a dozen roommates he met online. He then shows how each of the roommates, who he describes as entrepreneurs, are living.
Musicthefocus.news

RIP Lil Neff: Death of DC rapper at 21 shocks fans

News of Lil Neff’s death broke on Friday, 9 July 2021, shocking friends and fans of the DC rapper. Lil Neff passed away at the age of 21. He was born on 1 November 1999. He rose to prominence between 2013 and 2015, after dropping his two viral songs “Tap Boomin” and “FSCM.” Lil Neff was growing in popularity on the DC rap scene, having accumulating a large social media following. As of his death, Neff had over 37,000 Instagram followers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Star Jerry Orbach Could Only Whisper During Final Episode Before His Death: Here’s How Writers Responded

Actor Jerry Orbach is one of “Law & Order”‘s longest-serving regular cast members on the show. Orbach played New York City police detective Lennie Briscoe for 12 years (1992-2004) before he passed in 2004. His final scenes came with the second episode of the spin-off series, “Law & Order: Trial by Jury.” However, Jerry Orbach had been diagnosed with prostate cancer shortly before filming started for the new series. By the time the cast and crew showed up for the second episode, Orbach was extremely ill. During an interview in 2018, “Law & Order” writer, Walon Green talked about Orbach’s final moments on set.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

US rapper shot to death during live broadcast on Instagram

The grisly murder of an American rapper was caught live on Instagram after the artist began streaming moments before his death. The incident occurred in Hawthorne, a city in Los Angeles County. Zerail Dijon Rivera, 21, known as the ‘Indian Red Boy’, was sitting in his car, speaking via Instagram...
Worldgetindianews.com

Tiktok Star Caitlyn Cause Of Death: Australian TikTok star Caitlyn dies at 19, Last & Final Video Explained

A Tik Tok star whose name is Caitlyn Loane has died at the young age of 19. He was an emerging who was getting lots of attention from the public. Her Tik Tok videos were hugely viral on the platform. She spent most of her time on the platform making videos. She had a huge base who adore her so much. Today, this is the saddest news on social media. She had a massive fan following on her social media handles. He was the most inspired and courageous woman. Her death is a big loss to his family. Her fans are in grief after knowing about her sudden death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy