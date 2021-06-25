Want kids to learn math? Don't tell them it's easy. Be honest that it's hard.
A school year unlike any other is coming to a close, but one thing remains the same: We're still tussling, in the same old ways, over how math should be taught. More data science, less stuffy trigonometry? Students placed in separate classrooms by test scores or doing differentiated work in the same classroom? These questions are vexed, but I've got one suggestion for how we can improve. We can tell students that math is very, very hard.www.ncadvertiser.com