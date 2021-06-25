Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Want kids to learn math? Don't tell them it's easy. Be honest that it's hard.

By Jordan Ellenberg
ncadvertiser.com
 16 days ago

A school year unlike any other is coming to a close, but one thing remains the same: We're still tussling, in the same old ways, over how math should be taught. More data science, less stuffy trigonometry? Students placed in separate classrooms by test scores or doing differentiated work in the same classroom? These questions are vexed, but I've got one suggestion for how we can improve. We can tell students that math is very, very hard.

www.ncadvertiser.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#University Of Wisconsin#Huffpost#Harvard#Common Core
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Recipes
Related
Collegessportswar.com

Fair comment and I do think about that. But let's be honest about it

It's a ridiculous reason and incentive to tie kids to a university. This obviously bleeds into all kinds of other subjects -- such as how I think our institutions of higher education are going very astray in many ways today. I am not naïve -- this doesn't really have an easy or even likely fix. It is life today. But it doesn't mean we have to exacerbate things at ever turn either. Whatever core mission(s) we believe in for universities today, where have we come when we think one is providing unique exposure and platform for students who have as their highest priority maximizing monetary return while actually still in school? I may be stating this poorly and you may strongly disagree and I am open to re-thinking this. Universities should also not serve to "strip" students of rights and opportunities either - especially ones that don't interfere with a student's ability to learn and grow at a school. But I don't think it is too paternalistic to say most of this isn't really about that -- or at least it is quickly turning into something else.
KidsHuffingtonPost

Don’t Want Entitled Kids? Experts Say Load Them Up With Chores.

By just about every measure, parents today are more hands-on and more diligent about loading their kids up with all kinds of activities than those of previous generations. Parents spend more time taking care of their children every day. They spend more time shuttling them to extracurriculars. They’re more hands-on with homework.
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Math paths: 3 ways to teach the subject more meaningfully

The COVID-driven shift online, and subsequent learning losses in math, exposed some of the critical flaws in how the subject has traditionally been taught, researchers say. Math education researchers at Southern Methodist University say they are disappointed but not surprised to learn that state STAAR test results show students fell furthest behind in math during the pandemic.
Books & Literaturepsychologytoday.com

Why Does Writing by Hand Promote Better and Faster Learning?

Handwriting practice involves specific motor skills that are only engaged when writing by hand with a pen or pencil. A new "handwriting and literacy learning" study shows that writing-by-hand practice promotes faster learning than non-motor writing practice. The learning advantage gained by handwriting practice may be linked to the perceptual-motor...
Family Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

Are There More People Who Don’t Want Kids Than We Realized?

A higher percentage of people may choose not to have children than was previously thought. These childfree individuals did not differ from other people in terms of race, personality, or life satisfaction. Nevertheless, they were treated with bias and less warmth by parents, childless individuals, and people who wanted children...
KidsPosted by
QuadCities.com

If You Don’t Want Your Kids To Be Lazy, Keep Them Away From This Show

Sean Leary is on vacation. The following is a column from the upcoming book, Sean Leary’s Greatest Hits, vol. 9, coming to bookstores worldwide this summer. Recently, I discovered a show that features some of the biggest dawdlers, layabouts and goldbrickers I’ve ever seen in the history of TV. A show geared toward kids. A show that may be poisoning the work ethic of this country’s youth and undermining our competitiveness in the.
RelationshipsPost-Bulletin

Bless them, don't enable them

Dear Dave: My husband and I are both teachers, and we’re on Baby Step 7. We’re struggling with things where our wills are concerned. Three of our four adult children aren’t being wise with their money, and my husband and I disagree on how to talk to them about it and how it may affect us re-structuring our wills. We don’t want to be judgmental, but at the same time we agree something needs to be said or done. – Danielle.
Oklahoma City, OKoccc.edu

Welcome to OCCC’s Math Lab

The Math Lab is located in the Science, Engineering and Math Center (2G4/5) just inside SEM Entry 2 from parking Lot A and SEM Entry 4 from parking Lots F and G. It provides free services intended to supplement mathematics learning for college students. Phone: (405) 682-1611, Ext. 7291 Email:...
HealthInside Higher Ed

Self-Care Strategies for Faculty

Self-care has never been more important. In “normal” times, it was challenging enough for faculty members to make self-care a priority. We often heard of faculty who started work before dawn, others who worked well past midnight and others who answered email in their beds. During the first pandemic of...
ncadvertiser.com

Commentary: Slices of life by Jill Pertler - The great toothbrush takeover

Something is awry around here. I believe my household slipped through a wormhole and the rules of the cosmic universe are no longer in effect. In other words, my life is spinning out of control and reality’s gone right along with it. Something’s fishy with the toothbrushes. My family possesses...
Kidspsychologytoday.com

ADHD and Summertime

For many families, and certainly many students, the summer represents a time of relaxation and recharging your batteries. Indeed it should be. Still, summer is a perfect opportunity to work with your doctor to improve your child’s ADHD medicine. This is the time to optimize the dose, perhaps try new medications, or terminate medications if needed. These changes might not be undertaken during the school year due to potential interference with academic performance or school behavior. Personally, I dislike starting or changing medications in late August or September because it tends to interfere with the first weeks of school. July and August are great months to do this work. (Bear in mind that many mental health offices are running on long wait times due to the increased need that has arisen since COVID.)
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

Connections: What have we learned about education during the pandemic?

A new survey from the RAND Corporation shows that one in four teachers is considering leaving the profession after this school year. That's up from one in six before the pandemic. According to a co-author of the report, "Teachers were almost twice as likely to report that they were experiencing frequent job-related stress as the general employed adult population. And about three times as many teachers said that they were experiencing symptoms of depression as the general adult population.”
Kidsmix929.com

Don’t Want Entitled Kids? Give them Chores!

If you’re a parent, I think you’re gonna love this advice! Experts are saying if you don’t want entitled kids, load them up with chores! Most parents say they had chores, yet few of them give their kids simple responsibilities around the home. The professionals say that chores teach essential life skills, give kids confidence and makes them feel more connected with the family. Plus, you get a break!

Comments / 0

Community Policy