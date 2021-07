Grab your friends and get ready, the 15th Annual Laramie Brewfest is tomorrow. Have you gotten your tickets yet? If not, you might have to wait another year for the craft beer festival, according to a Facebook post for the event, they're almost all gone. If you were planning on being a VIP, those hopes have disappeared if you haven't already purchased them. So as Halsey once said, it's now, now, now or never.