Minnesota State

EXPLAINER: Is Minnesota Doing Enough to Limit Evictions?

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 15 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, has been the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and have fallen months behind on their rent.

Related
Minnesota Statebrooklynpark.org

Minnesota’s Eviction Moratorium Is Coming To An End

As of June 29, the eviction moratorium off ramp process has begun. Governor Walz signed a bill to enact HF 4, now Chapter 8, to establish a timeline for lifting the moratorium. Key dates for renters and property managers are listed below. Starting July 14: You can be evicted if...
Michigan Statewnmufm.org

How will Michigan do once eviction guard goes?

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Federal protections against eviction are set to expire at the end of July and Michigan courts are preparing for an expected wave of landlord requests to kick out tenants who are behind in their rent. It's still unknown how many struggling tenants might be made homeless by...
Minnesota StateGrand Forks Herald

Minnesota lawmakers leave walleye limit unchanged

ST. PAUL -- Outdoor enthusiasts may remember the 2021 Minnesota Legislature, which adjourned this past week, more for what it didn’t do than what it did, which was very little of note as far as new rules for hunting, angling and other outdoor activities go. Proposals were introduced, discussed, debated...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Minnesota AG asks judge to modify sentencing memo for Derek Chauvin

July 9 (UPI) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has requested a Hennepin County judge to modify the sentencing memorandum of former police officer Derek Chauvin to indicate that children who witnessed the death of George Floyd were traumatized. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced to 22 and...
Clark County, NVthenevadaindependent.com

The eviction moratoriums are starting to do more harm than good

A group of people, many with eviction notices, wait out side the Las Vegas Justice Court ClerkÕs Office on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) Let’s get something straight out of the gate — the eviction moratoriums have been as much a bailout to corporate landlords and property owners as they were a bailout for tenants.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed for claiming rural Americans can't photocopy their IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Saturday for arguing against voter ID laws because rural Americans couldn't get photocopies of their ID's. "I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," Harris said in her interview with BET News. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."
Texas StatePress Democrat

Citizens, not the state, will enforce new abortion law in Texas

People across the country may soon be able to sue abortion clinics, doctors and anyone helping a woman get an abortion in Texas, under a new state law that contains a legal innovation with broad implications for the American court system. The provision passed the Texas Legislature this spring as...
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Hundreds of Texans line up to testify on GOP voting bill

Nearly 3oo members of the public signed up to testify on a GOP-passed voting bill in the Texas Legislature that includes extensive new restrictions, according to the Texas Tribune. State of play: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature is considering the measure in overlapping committee hearings expected to go late into the...
Charlotte, NCUS News and World Report

Charlotte Women’s Center Offers Model for Replacing Prisons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two gray houses stand on a small plot of land in northeast Charlotte. Inside, women swipe paintbrushes across canvases, mince vegetables with steady hands and, on occasion, glue their eyes to TV screens. Outside, they turn their faces upward to the sun, stroll through the green grass and water growing cucumbers in the garden.
Albany, NYUS News and World Report

NY Uptick in COVID-19 Cases as Vaccination Rates Slowly Rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slowly rise, according to the state's latest data released Saturday. About 525 people each day tested positive for COVID-19 in New York for the seven days through Friday. That's up from 369 people —...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Politicsfoxync.com

NC Kids/Students Eligible For Summer P-EBT Will Get $375

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program helps families purchase food for children whose access to free or reduced-priced meals at school has been impacted by COVID-19 because students are learning virtually, outside of brick-and-mortar schools. The school year 2020-2021 extension of P-EBT benefits has some changes to meet the USDA requirements. Please review the “Student P-EBT Eligibility and Benefits” sections for more information. MORE DETAILS HERE.
Public Healththecomanchechief.com

Abbott renews COVID-19 disaster declaration in July 2021

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on March 13, 2020, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in the State of Texas; and. WHEREAS, in each subsequent month effective...

