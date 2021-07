On Tuesday, a probation officer located 47-year-old Jamie Chandler in the 1500 block of Liberty Lane and he was placed under arrest for absconding from supervision. On April 12, 2021, Chandler had cut off his GPS monitor, just four days after being paroled to Helena probation and parole. The probation officer saw Chandler exit an apartment building with a large black backpack. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.