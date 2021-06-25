Cancel
Falcons: In the absence of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley has solid chance of making Pro Bowl debut in 2021

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, Calvin Ridley has yet to appear at the Pro Bowl, but I have that changing in 2021. Last season, Ridley was given second-team All-Pro honors after recording 90 receptions, 1,374 yards, and nine touchdowns, which should’ve been enough to earn him a trip to the Pro Bowl. As you may know, Pro Bowl voting is done by the coaches, the players themselves, and the fans — each group’s ballots count for one-third of the votes. As you can imagine, this can cause some disagreements among those who do and don’t deserve the accolade.

