Falcons: In the absence of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley has solid chance of making Pro Bowl debut in 2021

Few Falcons fans have entirely moved on from the Super Bowl all the way back in February 2017, given that it represents simultaneously the high water mark of the franchise we love and the absolute worst gut punch imaginable. Atlanta’s done us few favors in that regard, with one interesting if frustrating playoff run and three losing seasons following the game, but the reality is these kinds of games tend to stick with a fanbase until you they’re given a very compelling reason to pack it away. See Vikings fans, who are absolutely still smarting over their 1998 NFC Conference Championship Game loss to these Falcons, for an example of how the sting does not disappear with time.