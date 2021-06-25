Bubba Watson shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson makes a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole. Bubba Watson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.www.pgatour.com