Bubba Watson shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Travelers Championship

PGA Tour
 15 days ago

In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Bubba Watson makes a 50-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole. Bubba Watson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.

