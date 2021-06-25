Cancel
Napa, CA

Delicato Family Wines Forges Partnership with Francis Ford Coppola Winery

By PRNewswire
Napa Valley Register
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelicato Family Wines and Francis Ford Coppola Winery today announced that they will come together under one roof, strengthening the families' legacies as it creates the #5 supplier of all wine above $11 in the U.S. market, as well as the #5 supplier by volume across all price segments and become the #3 exporter of C.A. wines.1.

napavalleyregister.com
Related
Drinksnorthforker.com

The powerful partnership that makes Chronicle Wines so good

“We take what we do seriously, but we can’t take ourselves too seriously because wine is about enjoyment,” said Shaper, at left, with Epperson-McCarthy. (Photo Credit: David Benthal) Robin Epperson-McCarthy and Alie Shaper named their company, Chronicle Wines, for the story behind every bottle. They get energy from the individual...
Amador County, CAKCRA.com

Family shifts from potatoes to wine with flair in Amador County

Karmere Vineyards and Winery is the result of generations of farmers moving from Idaho into Plymouth, California, as stewards of the land. Their passion for winemaking is curated over multiple decades. In this "Word of Mouth" segment, Dawn creates an incredible spring-inspired risotto with their Viognier wine while Hayley gives...
Lifestylewineindustryadvisor.com

Shannon Family of Wines Has Named Eric Hildreth as Winemaker for Super-Luxury Brands

– Shannon Family of Wines has announced the hiring of Eric Hildreth as Winemaker for their collection of super-luxury wine brands, including Ovis, 13 Rams, Giannecchini, and Mother Vine. Hildreth will report directly to Clay Shannon, Proprietor, effective immediately. Prior to joining Shannon Family of Wines, Hildreth was Assistant Winemaker...
Businesswineindustryadvisor.com

Miller Family Wine Company Welcomes New Brand Manager

Miller Family Wine Company, a division of the industry-leading Thornhill Companies, is pleased to announce the hiring of Liz Rodrigo as Brand Manager. A graduate of Syracuse University and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Rodrigo first pursued a career in the world of high-end antiques and fine art auctions before transitioning her affinity for the arts into a path in brand management. As Associate Brand Manager for E. & J. Gallo Winery’s high-profile Columbia Winery and Bridlewood Estate brands, Rodrigo planned and executed annual marketing strategies and initiatives, aligning creative concepts with consumer trends to develop and execute marketing initiatives that extended brand reach and awareness. In less than two years, Rodrigo was promoted to the role of Senior Associate Brand Manager for E. & J. Gallo’s imported Whitehaven and Saint Clair Family Estate brands, where she was responsible for strategizing and executing comprehensive marketing and communications plans to effectively maintain brand integrity and increase distribution and sales.
Lifestylewineindustryadvisor.com

Delicato-Coppola Collaboration: Industry Implications

The wine world raised eyebrows when, on June 24, Francis Ford Coppola Winery announced its deal-in-progress to sell Sonoma County wine properties to Delicato Wines and take a seat on the company’s board. Both are family-held wine businesses with significant presence in the market. Delicato is known for brands like...
Sonoma County, CAwineindustryadvisor.com

Jackson Family Wines to Host “Wine, Bites & Bids” Fundraiser to Benefit Sonoma County First Responders on July 27

SANTA ROSA, Calif. June 30, 2021 – — Jackson Family Wines in partnership with local personality Erika Altes, better known as Whiskey & Lace, will host “Wine, Bites and Bids,” a walk-around charity event and fundraiser on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The event will take place at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard, and benefit Sonoma County’s The Six Foundation, a local nonprofit and post traumatic fitness and rehabilitation clinic serving fire fighters, first responders, police officers, and veterans. All money raised will benefit local Sonoma County heroes.
Napa, CAnapavalleylifemagazine.com

Fantesca Estate and Winery

There’s no denying the challenges presented over the past year have been daunting in every facet of life. Global pandemics and regional fires burdened an already demanding industry that has overcome adversity time and time again. But life, like winemaking, is a journey of hope, opportunity, and perseverance. When smoke, char, ash, and debris were remnants of the Glass Fire in 2020 and challenged the spirit of the Napa Valley and Sonoma, it was met with resilience.
Enfield, CTthereminder.com

Enfield-based R Dee Winery provides fresh wine to customers

ENFIELD, CT – R Dee Winery in Enfield, CT is a family owned business that has been delivering customers various different kinds of wine and getting the grapes from regions that grow them best since September of 2018. R Dee Winery first started out with owners and wine makers, Michele...
Lodi, CAwemagazineforwomen.com

Acquiesce Winery

I love Rhone style white wines, which can be hard to find in the US. It was surprising this style in Lodi, California where Acquiesce Winery creates these in small batches. Their 10.5 acre farm grows only Rhone style varietals with vines sourced from Chateau do Beaucastel of Chateauneuf du Pape, France. Lodi’s sandy soils and Mediterranean climate is perfect for these vines. Grapes are hand picked, hand sorted, and whole cluster pressed.
DrinksFood & Wine

The Secret to Chilling Wine Fast on Hot Days, According to a Winery Chef

An ice-cold glass of crisp wine can make even the hottest days more bearable. The thing is, ice melts. When it does, you're left with a glass that's half wine and half water, and nobody wants that. While looking for a better way to chill wine this summer, we enlisted the help of La Crema Winery head chef Tracey Shepos, who shared a genius solution to keeping wine cool and flavorful at the same time. I'll be taking her advice all summer long, and here's why you should, too.
DrinksPosted by
Forbes

A Wine Family In Sicily, Italy Continues Their Father’s Dream Of Volcanic Vineyards

When dreaming of escaping to a remote island, images of white sandy beaches and pockets of lush tropical plants often spring to mind yet that is not always the case for everyone; as Giacomo Rallo, founder of the famous Sicilian wine producer Donnafugata, dreamt of Pantelleria, the largest volcanic satellite island of Sicily - a desolate place where very few things could grow. In the late 1980s, the Rallo family, who owns Donnafugata, built a winery on this unique place that was covered with rugged rocks and crumbling ancient stone walls that only slightly impede the unrelenting fierce wind and hence it is an inhospitable place that makes anything outside of vines, that are grown low to the ground like tiny bushes, and the famous Pantelleria capers, that grow wild between the rocks, impossible to grow. In the wine world, the Donnafugata commitment, that has lasted over 20 years, to the Pantelleria extreme viticulture is well-known and from it they make an extraordinary sweet wine, Ben Ryé - from the Arabic word meaning the “Son of the Wind”. Ben Ryé is certainly not the wine that keeps their winery financially sustainable but it was an important dream of the patriarch of the family.
Santa Rosa, CANapa Valley Register

St. Helena jewelry maker uses materials from local terroir

The pandemic and a painful hernia changed St. Helena native Mark Battuello’s life last year. Battuello had been an instrumental part of his family’s vineyard, working with his brother Dave to clean up the property out on Ehlers Lane, maintaining on the irrigation system, and of course, helping with harvest.
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Kriselle Cellars Offers Oregon’s Best Wines and Wood-Fired Pizza

Kriselle Cellars Winery in White City, Oregon, is purposefully misnamed after the founder’s wife, Krisell. Scott Steingraber, owner, and wine-maker thought it would be easier for everyone to pronounce. Either way, Kriselle, is on the tip of Joseph V. Micallef’s tongue. He is the Forbes Magazine contributor who praised them...
Afton, VALynchburg News and Advance

New winery in Afton aspires to become grand wine trail destination

With COVID regulations having been lifted within the past month, many in the Shenandoah Valley have begun to enjoy something resembling a return to normalcy. For some, enjoying said return to normalcy with a celebratory glass of wine or a good beer or two is nothing new, but one location serving the wine and beer is.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Marty Nemko, How to do life: What to plant in Napa now

Here are plants you can plant now (mid-July) in Napa that should yield lots of pleasure per gardening minute even if you have a slightly brown thumb. The varieties recommended are often available at both standalone nurseries as well as at big-box stores. Geranium. The official, less well-known name is...

