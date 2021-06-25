Cancel
Here’s a Fantastic Way to Use Leftover Wood and Metal Materials

By Paul Mushaben
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you one of those people who like to save everything? I am. I'll' save screws and nails, pipefittings--anything I can get my hands on. I try not to save stuff in the house though. If you watch that show on a hoarding I don't know how those people can even live normally. There are even ordinances in town that keep people from acquiring junk and stacking it up in their yard. Another "No, it's not infringing on your rights" thing like we had earlier in the week. But here's my point: if you have lots of building material around, wood, metal, whatever, put it to good use and build us a dog house.

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

