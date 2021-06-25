Here’s a Fantastic Way to Use Leftover Wood and Metal Materials

Are you one of those people who like to save everything? I am. I'll' save screws and nails, pipefittings--anything I can get my hands on. I try not to save stuff in the house though. If you watch that show on a hoarding I don't know how those people can even live normally. There are even ordinances in town that keep people from acquiring junk and stacking it up in their yard. Another "No, it's not infringing on your rights" thing like we had earlier in the week. But here's my point: if you have lots of building material around, wood, metal, whatever, put it to good use and build us a dog house.