Following England’s loss at the UEFA Euro 2020 finals against Italy, racist abuse levelled at three of the national team’s black players surged online, with thousands of offensive comments flooding their social media pages.The abuse has drawn condemnation from government figures, including Boris Johnson, Priti Patel and Oliver Dowden, as well as from the Football Association.Johnson said the team “deserve to be lauded as heroes” and called the social media abuse “appalling”, while a spokesperson for the FA warned that “anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team”.Prince William, the president of the FA, also spoke...