You Can Stay In The Groundhog Day B+B For $200 A Night

By Joe Dredge
Y101
Y101
 16 days ago
The Airbnb listing didn't say if you'd be woken up every morning with I Got You Babe but you can probably request it. How good of a movie was Groundhog Day? That's an honest question because I'm not really sure. I love it. I've seen it probably at least 7 or 8 times, but I feel like my opinion of it has been tainted because it was such a local story when it was filmed in the area. I'm pretty sure it was basically a local holiday when Bill Murray came to town to film the scene at the gravel pit.

Y101 plays the biggest and hottest music variety and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

