Chicago Bear Khalil Mack Moving Puts $5M Glencoe Home on Market

Chicago Bears (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports) What is going on here? The Chicago Bears have one mortal enemy — the Green Bay Packers. Many fans couldn’t care less if the team only won two games each year as long as those two games came at the expense of the Green Bay Packers. This is a ridiculous notion to live by, but trust me when I tell you I have heard (and you probably have too) multiple fans tell me this each season.